A Chinese-installed floating barrier at the Scarborough Shoal stoked more tension between the Philippines and China.

China claims the barriers were placed there to block Philippine vessels from crossing into the disputed territory.

The latest update from the Philippine Coast Guard said it has successfully removed the floating barrier in line with instructions from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Coast Guard said the decisive action aligns with international law and Philippine sovereignty over the shoal. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 25, 2023