The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has removed a floating barrier that was set up by China in Bajo de Masinloc, videos released on Monday, September 25, showed.

The removal was upon the order of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., the PCG said.

The barrier, placed on the southeast entrance of Bajo de Masinloc, was discovered by personnel of PCG and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources on board BRP Datu Bankaw during a maritime patrol last September 22.

(Report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News)