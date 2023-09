No vog, no sign of imminent Taal eruption: Phivolcs

Watch more on iWantTFC

All's quiet over Taal Volcano on Monday as Phivolcs has yet to detect any volcanic smog or even earthquake activity from the volcano, the agency said.

Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol said Taal's main crater remains clear, with no vog formed as of Monday morning. However, Phivolcs detected steam from the volcano reaching 2,400 meters and drifting north-northwest.

Fisherfolk return to their normal activities at the Taal lake in Talisay, Batangas on Saturday as the volcanic smog or vog from Taal volcano clears due to rain. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Vog formed inside Taal's main crater Sunday afternoon, which dissipated due to rains and strong winds.

Bacolcol noted Phivolcs has not detected any activity indicating a possible eruption of Taal.

"Walang indication na sasabog siya. In fact, between 5am kahapon and 5am today, wala tayong na-record na earthquake. In fact wala tayong na-record na volcanic earthquake for the third straight day, so hindi ito indikasyon na sasabog ang Taal volcano," he said.

Taal Volcano, the second most active volcano in the country, last erupted in January 2020, spewing ash up to 14 kilometers high with the ashfall reaching Calabarzon, Metro Manila, and parts of Southern Luzon.

Taal is one of the most active volcanoes in a nation hit periodically by eruptions and earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" -- a zone of intense seismic activity. With Agence France-Presse