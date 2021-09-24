Home  >  News

Robredo says listening to clamor for presidential run

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 25 2021 02:25 AM

Vice President Leni Robredo drops her strongest hints yet about her possible bid for the presidency in 2022. Robredo says she's listening to the clamor for her to run a week before the filing period for certificates of candidacy. Details in this report. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 24, 2021
