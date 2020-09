2-day elections prone to voter intimidation: ex-Comelec commissioner

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Elections might be open to voter suppression if held over 2 days or more should the coronavirus pandemic still persist by the year 2022, a former poll commissioner said Friday.

A candidate may urge his supporters to vote on the first election day, and try to prevent his opponent's loyalists from voting on the next day, said former Comelec commissioner Gregorio Larrazabal said.

A losing candidate may also intimidate the electoral board so that they don't show up on the second day and a failure of elections is declared, he said.

"It opens the door to threats and intimidation against the electoral board, the teachers for example," Larrazabal told ANC.

"It can be a good concept, but how do you operationalize it? How do [we] make it as transparent as possible so people will not only believe in the system, but that perception is credible," he added.

The Comelec should instead increase voting precincts so that voters have to spend less time casting their ballots. Lawmakers meanwhile should fast-track the passage of a bill that will allow the elderly to vote by mail, he said.

ANC, Sept. 25, 2020