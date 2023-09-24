Socorro Bayanihan members express outrage over Senate probe

Watch more on iWantTFC

Members of Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. in Surigao del Norte expressed their outrage over the investigation on allegations of rape, child marriages, and child labor within their organization.

Also known as "Omega de Saloner," Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc. was initially thought as a legitimate group until its supposed leader "Senior Agila" claimed to be the "new Jesus" around 2017, according to Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

In the video, the members of the said organization can also be seen holding Senior Agila after he fainted during their show of support.

—Report by Niko Baua, ABS-CBN News