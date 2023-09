PCG, BFAR discovers floating barriers installed by China in Bajo de Masinloc Shoal

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) discovered a 300-meter floating barrier at the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc Shoal during their routine maritime patrol last September 22, 2023.

PCG said 4 China Coast Guard vessels initiated a series of 15 radio challenges in an attempt to drive away the BFAR vessels and Filipino fishing boats.

Meanwhile, Commodore Jay Tarriela also confirmed that they "captured on camera" that China deployed floating barriers in the area and that it was placed there to "prevent" Filipino fishermen from entering the shoal.

(Report by Jacque Manabat and Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News)