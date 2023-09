Boy, 13, shot dead while selling balut

Watch more on iWantTFC

A 13-year-old boy met an untimely demise after being shot dead by a still unidentified assailant in Villasis, Pangasinan last week.

Police said the victim, Charles Edward Serquiña, was selling balut with his mother, Carina, in Barangay Puelay when a motorcycle-riding gunman approached the 2 and shot Charles, killing him instantly.

Carina said her son had no enemies and that he was saving money so he could enroll in school.

"Wala po [kaming alam] kasi nagtitinda lang kami ng balut. Gabi-gabi po kasi may lamayan sa tabi ng bahay namin," she said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.



Charles Edward Serquiña. Photo courtesy of Emeluz Manadero Villasor

Maj. Glenn Dulay, Villasis municipal police station police chief, said Charles Edward's death could have been a case of mistaken identity following reports that there was a disturbance at the wake between 2 people before the shooting.

He said Charles could have been mistaken for the intended target who was also present at the wake. "Si Charles Edward baka napagkamalan lang po," he said.