BFAR warns red tide detected in parts of Visayas, Mindanao

Warning: The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources is urging residents not to harvest, sell, buy or eat shellfish in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao due to paralytic shellfish poison or toxic red tide.

Areas found affected by toxic red tide are Sapian Bay which covers Ivisan and Sapian in Capiz and Mambuquiao and Camanci, Batan in Aklan; the coastal waters of Panay; Pilar; President Roxas; Roxas City in Capiz; coastal waters of Gigantes Islands, Carles in Iloilo, Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; and Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur.

BFAR said all types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the areas are not safe for human consumption.

Fish, squid, shrimps, and crab in these areas are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking, BFAR added.