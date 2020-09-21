Tagaytay Picnic Grove, Sky Ranch, 80 percent of restaurants open for business

Top tourist spots and nearly 80 percent of restaurants in Tagaytay City have reopened for business, the city's administrator said Monday, in a bid to boost the city's economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, Tagaytay City administrator Gregorio Monreal said the city is now open to tourists as long as they follow health standards like wearing face masks and physical distancing.

Senior citizens and those below 21 years of age are not allowed in establishments.

"Almost 80 percent ng restaurants open, 'yung malalaking hotels mga 10 percent kasi hinihintay clearance sa Department of Tourism," he said in the interview.

He added: "Picnic Grove, People's Park at Sky Ranch bukas na po sa publiko. Mahigpit ang mga pinapatupad natin na guidelines, lalo na sa mga establisimyento, strictly 50 percent lang."

He also issued the following advice: "Sa mga gustong pumunta ng Tagaytay, pakiusap nami ay sumunod lang ho sa aming health and safety protocols. Kung hindi ho ay kawawa ang ating mga establisimyento dahil kung mgkakaroon ng kaso, automatic lockdown ho ang establishment."

Tagaytay has recorded 3 new COVID-19 cases in the city including a factory worker and 2 social workers. The new cases bring to 110 the total number of coronavirus cases in the city.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, September 21, 2020