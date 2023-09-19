'Di ko kailangan ng paliwanag': Quimbo, Castro clash over OVP confidential fund

Watch more on iWantTFC

Lawmakers France Castro and Stella Quimbo clashed anew Tuesday, September 19 over the proposed P125-million confidential fund of the Office of the Vice President (OVP), as the House began plenary deliberations for the 2024 national budget.

Castro insisted that the OVP's 2022 confidential fund was illegal and unauthorized by Congress as it was not printed as a line item in that year's budget.

When Quimbo was about to defend the fund's legality, Castro cut her off, saying she only needed to affirm or deny and that she didn't need to explain.

— Report by RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News