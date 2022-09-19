Home  >  News

Masungi Georeserve slams alleged illegal occupation of armed men around property

Posted at Sep 19 2022 11:48 PM

Caretakers of a Philippine conservation area sought urgent government action after armed men forcibly occupied a portion of the site in Rizal province. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 19, 2022
