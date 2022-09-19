Home  >  News

Maguindanao prepares to split into 2 provinces after plebiscite

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 19 2022 11:42 PM

Two new southern Philippine provinces are set to undergo a transition following a weekend plebiscite that carved them out of the province of Maguindanao. The incoming governors of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur identify the priorities for their fledgling provinces. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 19, 2022
