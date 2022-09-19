Home > News Maguindanao prepares to split into 2 provinces after plebiscite ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 19 2022 11:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Two new southern Philippine provinces are set to undergo a transition following a weekend plebiscite that carved them out of the province of Maguindanao. The incoming governors of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur identify the priorities for their fledgling provinces. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 19, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Maguindanao Maguindanao del Sur Maguindanao del Norte /life/09/20/22/despedida-held-for-bb-pilipinas-queens-off-to-global-pageants/entertainment/09/20/22/watch-maymay-shows-sexy-side-in-slay-teaser/overseas/09/20/22/queen-elizabeth-iis-coffin-lowered-into-royal-vault/video/overseas/09/20/22/britain-world-bid-farewell-to-queen-elizabeth-ii/video/life/09/19/22/balikan-industriya-ng-retoke-at-sex-change-sa-thailand