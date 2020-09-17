Home  >  News

Sotto: Duterte wants PhilHealth abolished or privatized

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 17 2020 10:56 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte wants to abolish or privatize PhilHealth after corruption allegations tainted the state health insurance firm.

But Senate President VIcente Sotto III suggested a wait-and-see approach as Duterte also gave the new PhilHealth chief until December to reform the agency. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 17, 2020
 
