5 injured, no deaths after Cagayan quake: gov't

Five people were injured while two houses were destroyed after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Cagayan early Tuesday night.

An Office of Civil Defense report said there were no reported deaths as a result of the Cagayan earthquake as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The OCD said 5 people were injured due to a collapsed wall in Calayan, Cagayan; three sustained minor injuries while the other 2 sustained brain trauma. The OCD said the report is still up for validation.

Rueli Rapsing, Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chief, earlier said the quake struck Dalupiri at around 7 p.m., with coastal municipalities experiencing the quake at Intensity 4.

"No untoward incidents reported sa mainland. Doon sa island municipality ng Calayan, sa isang barangay may dalawang bahay ang nasira. Sa sentro ng Calayan, may isang pamilya na nadisgrasya, hindi naman malala, pasa-pasa lang. Dalawang bata at 'yung mag-asawa. Walang namatay," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

Some Calayan residents also spent the night outdoors or in evacuation centers after the earthquake.

Classes have been suspended in Calayan to check the integrity of structures in the municipality.