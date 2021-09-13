Home  >  News

Over 220 groups oppose Roque's nomination to International Law Commission

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 13 2021 11:48 PM

The Philippine president's spokesman remained unfazed even as hundreds of groups oppose his nomination to a United Nations advisory council. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 13, 2021
 
