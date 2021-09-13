Home  >  News

DepEd says opening of new school year amid pandemic a 'success'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 13 2021 11:44 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine education officials declared the opening of the country's new school year a success.

But teachers deplore the supposed lack of preparation for and unresolved concerns over distance learning. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 13, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   DepEd   Department of Education   opening of classes   SY 2021-2022   online learning  