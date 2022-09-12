Home  >  News

Panggawa ng mga bangka hatid sa mga nasalanta ng 'Odette' sa S. Leyte

Posted at Sep 12 2022 08:07 PM

Maraming mangingisda ang nawalan ng hanapbuhay sa San Juan, Southern Leyte dahil sa Bagyong Odette na tumama noong Disyembre, kung saan hinambalos ang mga bangkang ginamit sa pangingisda. Naghatid sa kanila ng bagong pag-asa ang ABS-CBN Foundation. Nagpa-Patrol, Bernadette Sembrano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 12 Setyembre 2022
 

