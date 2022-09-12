Watch more News on iWantTFC

Imported galunggong (mackerel scad) from China with a 2-year expiration date are being sold at higher prices in local markets, ABS-CBN News learned Monday.

The report showed frozen mackerel produced by Fuqing City Huasheng Aquatic Food Co. Ltd. with production date August 13, 2022 and an expiration date of August 12, 2024.

Fuqing City Huasheng Aquatic Food Co. Ltd.

Frozen Mackerel Whole

Keep Frozen at -18c or below

Production date : 2022-08-13

Expiry date: 2024-08-12

Destination: Philippines

Production Origin: China

According to the US Department of Agriculture website, frozen raw fish is best used within 3 to 8 months; shellfish, 3 to 12 months.

The report said the frozen galunggong is being sold for P160-180 per kilo. Fresh galunggong caught by local fishermen is sold for P150-160/kg.

ABS-CBN News, Sept. 12, 2022