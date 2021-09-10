Home  >  News

Metro Manila to become testing ground for new quarantine policy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 11 2021 03:23 AM

Metro Manila will become the testing ground for a new quarantine policy next week. Malacañang is apologizing to business owners over the government's flip-flopping on the region's quarantine status. Pia Gutierrez with the details. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 10, 2021
