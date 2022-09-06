Home  >  News

Marcos meets Filipino community in Singapore

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2022 10:44 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is in Singapore on the third day of his first overseas trip as chief executive.

Among his first events there was a meeting with the city state’s Filipino community. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 6, 2022
