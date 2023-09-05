'Rice retailers could lose P40,000 weekly over rice price cap'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Local grain retailers could incur up to P40,000 in losses every week after President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr's order for a price cap on rice took effect Tuesday.

Frederic Dy, Grains Retailers Confederation of the Philippines Inc. Eastern Visayas president, said retailers in Tacloban feel bad over the order mandating a price ceiling for regular milled rice at P41 per kilo and well-milled rice at P45 per kilo.

"Bumili sila ng mahal na ibebenta nila ng palugi," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

He said some retailers have closed up shop and opted not to sell their rice because of the size of the projected losses.

He said that at P2,450 per cavan of rice, retailers are spending P49 per kilo of rice.

Selling the rice for P45 per kilo would mean an automatic loss of P4 per kilo. "Paano na 'yung cellophane, 'yung upa ng pwesto, 'yung manpower?" he asked.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development earlier said it will give out up to P15,000 in financial aid to local grain retailers who may incur losses due to the price cap.

Dy, however, said retailers could incur P6,000 in losses daily at a minimum 20 sacks sold per day.

"Sa isang linggo, ang lugi mo P40,000 plus. Gaano tatagal ang isang retailer sa ganoong lugi?" he asked.

He also noted the executive order protects importers while targeting retailers.