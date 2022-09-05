Home > News No funds for sugarcane farmers' fertilizer subsidy in 2023 budget ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 05 2022 10:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The proposed 2023 budget of the Philippine agriculture department underwent congressional scrutiny. House lawmakers questioned agriculture officials on the budget’s lack of fertilizer subsidies and more funds for farm-to-market roads. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 5, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Department of Agriculture DA agriculture sugar industry /video/news/09/05/22/marcos-widodo-sign-4-agreements/news/09/05/22/ilang-lugar-sa-eastern-samar-positibo-sa-red-tide/news/09/05/22/nagkaroon-ba-ng-data-breach-ang-tiktok/overseas/09/05/22/toddler-dies-after-left-in-bus-for-hours-in-japan/business/09/05/22/opec-agrees-oil-output-cut-to-prop-up-prices