No funds for sugarcane farmers' fertilizer subsidy in 2023 budget

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2022 10:49 PM

The proposed 2023 budget of the Philippine agriculture department underwent congressional scrutiny.

House lawmakers questioned agriculture officials on the budget’s lack of fertilizer subsidies and more funds for farm-to-market roads. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 5, 2022
