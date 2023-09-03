Hanna behaves erratically, set to exit PAR

Watch more on iWantTFC

Typhoon Hanna is behaving erratically off the coast of southwestern Taiwan and is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility later Monday, weather bureau PAGASA said.

As of 4 a.m., the center of the eye of typhoon Hanna was estimated based on all available data at 265 km Northwest of Itbayat, Batanes or in the vicinity of Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

The typhoon is packing 120 kph winds and gusts of up to 165 kph. It is forecast to exit the PAR region within the next 6 to 12 hours.

"Within the same period, the tropical cyclone may also weaken into a severe tropical storm due to prolonged interaction with the rugged terrain of Taiwan," PAGASA said.

Imagery courtesy of the Japanese Meteorological Agency

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes.

Hanna will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat, bringing occasional to monsoon rains over the western portion of Luzon and Antique in the next three days.