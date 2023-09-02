Gatchalian wants DepEd to expand voucher program to address classroom shortage

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — A senator on Saturday urged the education department to expand its voucher program to public school students who want to study in private schools due to lack of classrooms.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said that while the number of classrooms for public school students in rural areas were enough, this is the opposite in Metro Manila and many urban areas.

Private schools, he said, have a relatively lower student population, and some of their classrooms are not fully utilized.

"Mayroon silang pasilidad na hindi nagagamit. Kaya ang aking munkahi ay gamitin ng public school," said Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture.

The voucher expansion will greatly help public school students in cramped school places to have the option to study in private institutions, he added.

"Itong voucher system existing na ito... Palalawakin lang para marami tayong estudyante sa siyudad... para 'yung mga estudyanteng nakakaranas ng napakasikip na classroom sa mga lugar nila ay puwede sila makapag-aral sa mga private school na mas maluwag naman ang kanilang pasilidad," he said over Teleradyo Serbisyo.

Government will subsidize the tuition fees of these students through the voucher, which typically amounts to around P15,000 to P16,000. So far, the voucher program covers junior high school and senior high school learners.

"May imbalance dito sa urban area kaya sinuggest natin na para ma-decongest, palawakin natin yung voucher program ng DepEd," said the senator.

The lawmaker said at present, the number of classrooms that the country needs already topped 150,000.