DepEd says new guidelines on class suspensions not yet in effect

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 02 2022 11:26 PM

Philippine education officials clarify recently-released guidelines on class suspension or cancellation are not yet in effect. But Arra Perez tells us at least one city already implemented the policy.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 2, 2022
