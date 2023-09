Imee on China's '10-dash line' in new map: 'Hindi natin tinatanggap'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sen. Imee Marcos has criticized China's new standard map for including a "10-dash line" that extends its claims in the disputed South China Sea, saying it is unacceptable not only for the Philippines but other neighboring countries.

The lawmaker and sister of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. was asked about the topic on the sidelines of the graduation rites of the National College of Science and Technology, where she was a guest speaker, on Friday, September 1.

Marcos said the Philippines should push on with its diplomatic protests when it comes to the sea dispute, calling it the country's "first line of defense."

(Report from Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News)