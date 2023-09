Hagonoy flood caused by high tide, not dam release: MWSS

Watch more on iWantTFC

Courtesy of TeleRadyo Serbisyo

Flooding in Hagonoy, Bulacan is caused by high tide and not due to the release of water from Ipo Dam, the MWSS site operations management department said Friday.

Engineer Patrick James Dizon, Division Manager, said Ipo Dam has been releasing 60 cubic meters of water per second since Thursday to relieve water pressure on the dam.

"Mataas kasi ang pressure ng tubig pag mataas ang elevation...Kung hindi natin bubuksan ang mga gates ay mababawasan ang integrity ng ating mga dams dahil nag o overflow na 'yung tubig," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Angat Dam, Metro Manila's main water reservoir, is currently at 199.15 meters and may reach 200 meters within the day. Dizon said the water level at Angat Dam may reach 213-214 meters before the end of the year.

He said weather bureau PAGASA forecasts 6 to 8 landfall typhoons before the end of the year.