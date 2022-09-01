Home > News Vic Rodriguez to skip Senate probe on sugar importation issue ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 01 2022 11:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The Philippine executive secretary declines to face a Senate inquiry into the government's botched sugar importation plan. Vic Rodriguez claims he needs to focus on preparations for the upcoming foreign trips of President Marcos Jr. The Senate's two-member minority bloc expressed displeasure over his decision. Sherrie Ann Torres has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 1, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC Read More: Vic Rodriguez Philippine executive secretary sugar importation plan Senate inquiry President Marcos Jr /video/business/09/01/22/psei-nearly-the-same-at-start-of-september/video/news/09/01/22/northern-ph-areas-preparing-for-super-typhoon-henry/video/news/09/01/22/severe-covid-cases-prompt-more-pinoys-to-get-boosters/news/09/01/22/pnp-makes-headway-in-probe-on-fake-bi-appointment-docs/entertainment/09/01/22/how-jessy-luis-families-reacted-to-their-pregnancy