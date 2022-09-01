Home  >  News

Vic Rodriguez to skip Senate probe on sugar importation issue

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2022 11:53 PM

The Philippine executive secretary declines to face a Senate inquiry into the government's botched sugar importation plan. Vic Rodriguez claims he needs to focus on preparations for the upcoming foreign trips of President Marcos Jr. The Senate's two-member minority bloc expressed displeasure over his decision. Sherrie Ann Torres has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, Sept. 1, 2022
