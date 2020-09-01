Home  >  News

Teleradyo

Jolo bombers nasa Sulu pa, heightened alert itinaas sa NCR: Banac

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 01 2020 10:30 AM | Updated as of Sep 01 2020 10:51 AM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

MAYNILA - Malaki ang paniwala ng Philippine National Police na hindi pa nakakalabas ng bansa ang mga teroristang responsable sa kambal na pagsabog sa Jolo, Sulu.

“Naniniwala tayo na nariyan lamang sa Sulu nagtatago ang mga suspek pero kailangan pa rin natin magtaas ng level of awareness ang public para makatulong sila dito sa pagtugis sa mga suspek at sa paglaban sa banta ng terorismo,” ayon kay Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, tagapagsalita ng PNP.

Nauna nang nakatanggap ng impormasyon ang lokal na pulisya sa Zamboanga City na nasa Central Mindanao ang 3 teroristang nasa likod ng pambobomba sa Jolo noong Agosto 24.

Nakilala ang mga ito na sina Abu Sayyaf Commander Mundi Sawadjaan at dalawang banyagang di umano’y mula Indonesia na sina Andi Baso at asawa nitong si Reski Fantasya.
 
Ayon kay Banac, itinaas na ng National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) ang alert level nito sa kalakhang Maynila sa heightened alert kasunod ng mga pagsabog. 

“Ito ay bahagi lang ng pagbibigay ng assurance sa publiko na tayo po ay maayos naman ang kalagayan dito sa Metro Manila,” sabi ni Banac.

Naka full alert status naman ang western Mindanao, dagdag niya. 

“Patuloy nating minomotor ang mga information na nakakalap natin. Hindi natin makakaila na ang bahagi ng Western Mindanao ay nasa ilalim ng banta ng terorismo kaugnay ito sa pagsabog sa pinakahuli sa Jolo, Sulu,” saad niya.

Nasa 15 ang nasawi sa pagsabog kabilang na ang siyam na security forces at 6 na sibilyan. Kabilang naman sa sugatan ay 48 na sibilyan, 21 mga sundalo at 6 na pulis.
Read More:  Sulu blasts   Jolo   Sulu   bombing   terrorism   Abu Sayyaf   crime   suicide bombers   terrorism   Zamboanga City   Bernard Banac   PNP   Teleradyo  