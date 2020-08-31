Home  >  News

DOH says vaccine expert panel studying results of Sinovac's tests

The Philippines' COVID-19 infection tally has surpassed 220,000. This report gives us updates on the various vaccines and drugs that the country is looking into as treatment for the coronavirus. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 31, 2020
