AFP chief rejects joint military drills with China

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 29 2023 12:29 AM

The Philippine military chief insists recent joint naval drills in the South China Sea were not a show of force against China.

He also dismissed a Chinese proposal to conduct joint military drills. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 28, 2023
 
