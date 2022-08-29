Home  >  News

Marcos pays tribute to Filipino workers on National Heroes' Day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 29 2022 11:13 PM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the Philippine commemoration of National Heroes’ Day for the first time as chief executive.

The national holiday was marked with protests by groups demanding higher wages and better working conditions. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 29, 2022
 
