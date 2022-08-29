Home > News Marcos pays tribute to Filipino workers on National Heroes' Day ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 29 2022 11:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the Philippine commemoration of National Heroes’ Day for the first time as chief executive. The national holiday was marked with protests by groups demanding higher wages and better working conditions. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 29, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bongbong Marcos National Heroes' Day heroes heroism workers /news/08/30/22/sapul-sa-cctv-panghoholdap-ng-restaurant-sa-rizal/news/08/29/22/qc-valenzuela-caloocan-experience-water-service-interruption/sports/08/29/22/despite-win-sotto-still-not-satisfied-with-performance/sports/08/29/22/japan-stuns-china-for-first-avc-cup-for-women-crown/sports/08/29/22/clarkson-backs-under-fire-chot-reyes-hes-one-of-us