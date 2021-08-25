Home  >  News

Lacson suspects DOH 'mafia' behind purchase of expired medicines

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2021 10:57 PM

Purchases of expired medicines by the Philippine health department is blamed by a senator on a suspected mafia.

The allegation cropped up in a Senate probe into the department's supposedly questionable procurement of supplies. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 25, 2021
