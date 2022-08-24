Home  >  News

Hanapbuhay ng ilang residente sa Isabela, apektado ng 'Florita'

Posted at Aug 24 2022 08:04 PM

Nagsimula nang bumangon ang mga sinalanta ng bagyong Florita sa Isabela. Pero malaking dagok sa kabuhayan ang kakaharapin nila ngayon. Nagpa-Patrol, Harris Julio. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 24 Agosto 2022. 
 

