Sara Duterte orders classrooms to be stripped of decors

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2023 01:46 AM

The Konmari method of keeping one's home tidy may soon have to be applied to Philippine public schools. Vice president and concurrent education chief Sara Duterte finds no joy in cluttered classrooms. She has ordered them to be stripped of all wall decorations and even bookshelves and lockers. Victoria Tulad tells us why.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 18, 2023
