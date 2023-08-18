Home > News Sara Duterte orders classrooms to be stripped of decors ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 19 2023 01:46 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Konmari method of keeping one's home tidy may soon have to be applied to Philippine public schools. Vice president and concurrent education chief Sara Duterte finds no joy in cluttered classrooms. She has ordered them to be stripped of all wall decorations and even bookshelves and lockers. Victoria Tulad tells us why.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 18, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Sara Duterte DepEd classrooms Philippine public schools /video/business/08/19/23/pse-slides-to-6200-level-posts-4th-weekly-loss/video/business/08/19/23/cab-set-to-raise-fuel-surcharges-for-plane-tickets/video/news/08/19/23/filipino-among-fatalities-in-hawaii-wildfires/video/news/08/19/23/more-cash-gadgets-seized-from-pogo-in-pasay/video/spotlight/08/19/23/how-did-inmate-michael-catarroja-escape-bilibid