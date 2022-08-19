Home  >  News

ANC

DepEd says most schools ready for in-person classes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2022 11:46 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine education department claims most schools are ready for the return of in-person classes on Monday. But a teachers' group believes many of their concerns have yet to be addressed by the agency. Joyce Balancio with the details.—The World Tonight, ANC, August 19, 2022
Read More:  Philippine education department   in-person classes   DepEd  