WHO expresses concern as COVID global sequencing reports decline by 90 percent

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2022 11:06 PM

The World Health Organization cautioned against complacency in the fight against COVID-19.

It notes a significant decline in global genome sequencing reports and an uptick in COVID-19 related deaths. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 18, 2022
