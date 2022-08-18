Home > News WHO expresses concern as COVID global sequencing reports decline by 90 percent ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 18 2022 11:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The World Health Organization cautioned against complacency in the fight against COVID-19. It notes a significant decline in global genome sequencing reports and an uptick in COVID-19 related deaths. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 18, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight WHO World Health Organization COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic /entertainment/08/18/22/ready-to-be-parents-luis-jessy-rate-themselves/video/news/08/18/22/over-40000-sacks-of-sugar-found-in-bulacan-warehouse/news/multimedia/slideshow/08/18/22/war-in-cities-exhibit-launches-in-intramuros/news/08/18/22/regulatory-board-eyed-for-internet-games/entertainment/08/18/22/sofia-andres-teases-future-home