PH track legend Lydia de Vega laid to rest

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2022 12:22 AM

The Philippines bid farewell to track legend Lydia de Vega who succumbed to cancer last week.

 Sports icons and members of the Philippine Navy joined De Vega’s family in paying their final respects to the country’s most bemedalled female athlete. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 17, 2022
