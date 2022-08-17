Home > News PH track legend Lydia de Vega laid to rest ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 18 2022 12:22 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The Philippines bid farewell to track legend Lydia de Vega who succumbed to cancer last week. Sports icons and members of the Philippine Navy joined De Vega’s family in paying their final respects to the country’s most bemedalled female athlete. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 17, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight Lydia de Vega Philippine Navy burial /overseas/08/18/22/israel-turkey-to-restore-full-diplomatic-ties/overseas/08/18/22/anger-as-us-court-says-teen-not-mature-enough-for-abortion/video/business/08/18/22/heritage-tourism-sa-bataan-unti-unting-bumabalik/overseas/08/18/22/tiktok-girds-for-us-election-misinformation-threat/overseas/08/18/22/saudi-sentences-woman-to-jail-over-twitter-activity