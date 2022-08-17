Home  >  News

Marcos Jr. eyes extending state of health emergency in PH until end-2022

Posted at Aug 18 2022 12:16 AM

The state of public health emergency due to COVID-19 is expected to remain in effect in the Philippines until the end of this year.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. spoke on the issue as he received his second COVID-19 booster shot. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 17, 2022
