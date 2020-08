Masbate quake won't cause tsunami: Phivolcs

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck Masbate province on Tuesday will not cause a tsunami, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said movement by the Philippine Fault caused the quake. It is expected to spawn aftershocks and damage to property, he added.

"Iyong possibility na magkaroon pa ng mas malaking magnitude na earthquake, hindi natin puwedeng alisin. Pero most likely, karamihan d'yan ay mas maliit na," Solidum said in an ABS-CBN TeleRadyo interview.

(We cannot remove the possibility of another earthquake with a greater magnitude. But most likely, most of the aftershocks will be weaker.)

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, August 18, 2020