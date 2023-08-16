Home  >  News

Lawmakers slam DA rice importation proposal despite sufficient supply

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2023 10:54 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine lawmakers disagreed with the agriculture department's proposal to import rice despite the country's sufficient stock of the grain. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 16, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   DA   Department of Agriculture   rice   rice importation  