Military says ready for Abu Sayyaf retaliation after leader’s arrest

The military said Friday it is ready to repel any retaliatory attack by the Abu Sayyaf Group after the arrest of its leader Anduljihad "Idang" Susukan.

Susukan, who is facing at least 30 arrest warrants for murder and various crimes, went to Davao City this week for medical treatment. Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) leader Nur Misuari facilitated the terror leader’s surrender to authorities on Thursday.

“Inaasahan nating itong mga tauhan niya ay made-demoralize sapagkat itong kanilang leader ay nahuli na nga natin,” military spokesman Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

(We expect that his men will be demoralized because we have arrested their leader.)

“At the same time, inaasahan din natin na maaari sila ay gaganti, subalit handa tayo, ang ating Sandatahang Lakas ng Pilipinas na i-repel kung ano mang balak nilang gawin,” he said.

(We also expect that the could retaliate, but we are ready, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, to repel whatever they plan to do.)

Susukan will be turned over to AFP Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay “anytime today”, said Arevalo.

TeleRadyo, Aug. 14, 2020