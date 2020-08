Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Former Pampanga Rep. Anna York Bondoc on Thursday called for a ban on rapid testing for the coronavirus.

The test can yield false positive results that can lead to a 14-day quarantine without pay and discrimination in the community, said Bondoc, a pulmonary doctor and critical care specialist.

Those who get false negative results can further spread the virus, she said.

Dubai, India and 2 states in Australia have prohibited the use of rapid tests for diagnosing coronavirus patients, Bondoc said.

"I'm hoping that the President and the IATF (inter-agency task force) will take a second look at the rapid test and then ipatawag po kami (summon us), let’s talk about it," she told ABS-CBN News' TeleRadyo.

"I do believe that banning rapid test for the diagnosis of acute COVID would be the right step," she added.

TeleRadyo, Aug. 13, 2020