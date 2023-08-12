Home  >  News

6 pulis-Navotas na sangkot sa pamamaril sa binatilyong 'mistaken identity' kinilala na

Aug 12 2023

Pinangalanan na ng Northern Police District ang 6 pulis na sangkot sa pamamaril sa binatilyong si Jemboy Baltazar sa Navotas. Nagpa-Patrol, Karen De Guzman. TV Patrol, 12 Agosto 2023. 

