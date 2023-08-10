Home  >  News

All 22 Manila Bay reclamation projects suspended pending impact study: DENR

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2023 11:48 PM

The Philippine environment chief confirmed an order by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., suspending all Manila Bay reclamation projects.

But she denies having been intimidated by powerful groups into granting permits for them. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 10, 2023
