All 22 Manila Bay reclamation projects suspended pending impact study: DENR

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 10 2023 11:48 PM

The Philippine environment chief confirmed an order by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., suspending all Manila Bay reclamation projects. But she denies having been intimidated by powerful groups into granting permits for them. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 10, 2023

ANC, The World Tonight

Manila Bay Manila Bay reclamation projects DENR Department of Environment and Natural Resources