Marcos says no agreement to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 09 2023 10:40 PM | Updated as of Aug 09 2023 10:45 PM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. denies any commitment to China for the removal of a Philippine Navy outpost in the West Philippine Sea.

Manila is challenging Beijing to show proof that such a commitment was ever made. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 9, 2023
