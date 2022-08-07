Magat Dam nagpakawala ng tubig; mga residente pinag-iingat
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 07 2022 08:11 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol, rehiyon, regions, regional news
- /overseas/08/07/22/chinas-largest-ever-taiwan-military-drills-draw-to-a-close
- /sports/08/07/22/la-salle-letran-stay-perfect-in-filoil
- /entertainment/08/07/22/meet-the-top-20-idol-philippines-hopefuls
- /video/entertainment/08/07/22/beyond-the-stars-tour-umarangkada-sa-new-york
- /video/entertainment/08/07/22/korean-star-cha-eunwoo-balik-pilipinas