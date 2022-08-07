Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Magat Dam nagpakawala ng tubig; mga residente pinag-iingat

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 07 2022 08:11 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Nagpakawala ng tubig ngayong hapon ng Linggo ang Magat Dam na halos umabot na sa spilling level dahil sa ulan. Sa Valencia City, Bukidnon, tinangay ng baha ang isang lalaki. Maging ang sumaklolo sa kaniyang rescuer ay tinangay rin ng rumaragasang tubig. Nagpa-Patrol, RC Dalaguit. TV Patrol, Linggo, 7 Agosto 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   rehiyon   regions   regional news   Magat Dam   Isabela   Valencia City   Bukidnon   weather   baha  