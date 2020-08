Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The government is converting East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City into a hospital dedicated to patients with COVID-19 to augment dwindling bed capacity for the pandemic, an official said Friday.

Metro Manila’s beds for COVID-19 are in the “danger” level, with 74 percent occupied as of Tuesday, said National Task Force COVID-19 Spokesperson military Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla.

“Ang instruction po ay ASAP dito… Gagawin na pong dedicated COVID hospital ang East Avenue Medical Center,” he told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

Metro Manila’s 2-week return to the second strictest lockdown level is enough to convert the hospital for the exclusive use of COVID-19 patients, he said.

Patients currently admitted there for other diseases will be referred and transferred to other hospitals, said Padilla.

TeleRadyo, Aug. 7, 2020