PhilHealth expands dialysis benefits, coverage for 2022

MANILA — State insurer PhilHealth has expanded the dialysis benefits and coverage for eligible patients this year, a PhilHealth official said Friday.

Rey Balena, senior manager of PhilHealth's Corporate Communication office, said the additional sessions are meant for outpatient hemodialysis sessions. Unused sessions this year cannot be carried over next year.

"Gusto natin linawin na ang pribilehiyong ito ay hanggang December 31, 2022 lamang po," Balena said.

(We just want to clarify that this benefit is only until December 31, 2022.)

Francisco Del Carmen, one of the oldest COVID19 survivors undergoes his regular dialysis session at the World Citi Medical Center in Quezon City on July 9, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

PhilHealth previously only offered 94 hemodialysis sessions, but this has been increased to 144 sessions for this year, Balena said. From the maximum P234,000 coverage, this has been raised to P374,000 for this 2022.

Qualified patients include those with Chronic Kidney Disease-Stage 5.

"Dapat siguruhin nila na naka-enroll sila sa ating PhilHealth dialysis database. Mahalaga po ito para ma-avail nila ang ating benepisyo," he said.

(They should make sure that they are enrolled in our PhilHealth dialysis database. This is important so they could avail our benefits.)

Aside from this, patients with chronic kidney disease may also avail of their peritoneal dialysis benefit, which is at P270,000 annually, and their kidney transplant benefit.

"Kung 'yung pasyente may pagkakataon magka-transplant at mayroon namang donor para sa kanilang bato, ang PhilHealth sinasagot 'yung P600,000 na benepisyo para sa kidney transplantation," he said.

(There is a PhilHealth benefit of P600,000 if the patient has the chance to get the transplant and if they already got a kidney donor.)